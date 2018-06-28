Instagram Lite launched; will cater to countries with low internet connectivity

To cater the needs of users residing in developing nations with erratic internet connectivity and entry-level devices with low storage, Instagram announced the Lite version of its app. Instagram Lite for Android is now available in select countries and it began testing in Mexico this week, TechCrunch reported.

As the name suggests, the app is a toned down version of the original Instagram and weighs 1/55th the size of the main app. You can post photos, stories, and browse explore tab. However, it doesn?t allow you to share videos or Direct Message friends.

Instagram recently launched video calling for iOS and Android users. The new feature will allow up to four friends to group video call together through Instagram Direct. The company mentioned in a blog, “Last month, we announced that new updates were coming to Instagram to bring you even closer to the people and things you love. These updates — including Video Chat, topic channels in Explore, and new camera effects for Stories — are rolling out today.”

Apart from video calling, Instagram is also rolling out two more features. Firstly, with topic channels, users can be more intentional about how you navigate posts on Explore. When you open the page, users will see a tray at the top with personalized channels. This includes a ‘For You’ channel, which has a mix of posts tailored to your interests. Also, once can see channels on topics you like such as Art, Sports, Beauty or Fashion – as well as a list of hashtags, giving you more ways to explore your interests.

Secondly, Instagram has introduced new camera effects. According to the company, the first batch of new camera effects are designed by Ariana Grande, Buzzfeed, Liza Koshy, Baby Ariel and NBA in the Instagram camera. If you follow these accounts, you will see their effect in the the Stories camera, by simply tapping the face icon at the bottom right corner. If you are not a follower but you see an effect that you like, you can tap to try it on and add it to your camera as well.

With inputs from ANI