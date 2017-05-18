IIT Delhi researchers develop cheapest respiratory filter

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here have developed a respiratory filter which not only restricts entry of up to 95 per cent dust and air pollutants but is also the cheapest naso filter available.

The device 'Nasofilters', a nano-respiratory filter involving a cost of Rs 10, is ready for commercialisation and gives protection against the finest particulate pollutants in the air for at least eight hours and hence reduces risk of respiratory diseases.

The team of innovators was recently awarded with the "National Startups Award" by President Pranab Mukherjee.

The team included IIT Delhi faculty members Manjeet Jassal and Ashwini K Agrawal besides institute alumni Sanjeev Jain, Prateek Sharma, Tushar Vyas and a student Jatin Kewlani.

"To protect the health of millions, the team has developed an incredible filter technology to save people from the harmful effect of air pollution especially keeping in mind PM2.5 concentration," Aggarwal said.

The professor explained that the project involved assembling millions of small-sized pores to create a thin flexible membrane, which could capture very small particles with high efficiency.

"This allows filters to be used for long hours while maintaining good breathability and comfort. The filters aim to provide relief to common users from air pollution and to protect people, who are prone to allergies, and safeguard those, who are exposed to job related industrial particulate pollutants.

"This is also probably the cheapest naso filter in comparison to the face masks and other alternatives available in the market to fight critical levels of air pollution," he added.

The filter can stick to user's nasal orifice and would restrict entry of foreign particulate matter including PM2.5 particles, bacteria and pollen allergens.

The product will soon be available in Indian and global markets under the brand name "Nasofilters" by "Nanoclean Global Pvt Ltd" a company formed by these innovators.

