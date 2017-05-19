IIEST roof-top solar power gets cheaper than grid power

The roof-top solar power project of Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) will provide electricity at a cheaper rate than grid power.

"We have commissioned the first phase of the roof-top solar power project and we will supply solar power at Rs 5.49 per unit for 25 years which is lower than around Rs 7 per unit people pay to buy power from the grid," RaysExperts director Rahul Gupta said here today.

RaysExperts is the project execution company as the renewal energy service company which got the contract to install the solar plant and sell power for the next 25 years.

Gupta said the 800 kw power plant will meet about 60 per cent of IIEST's total requirement and can meet the demand of power for purposes of lights, fans, computers and a number of other equipment.

President Pranab Mukherjee today inagurated the micro grid at IIEST that uses solar, wind and biogas energy to produce electricity.

