Idea launches 4G services in Jaipur; to expand in 200+ towns by August

Telecom operator Idea Cellular on Wednesday launched its world class 4G services in Jaipur after its successful launched of the 4G services in Rajasthan earlier this year.

The telecom operator will soon be launching its 4G services in Jodhpur, Udaipur and Bikaner as well, making Idea 4G available across 200+ towns in Rajasthan by August ?17; while Kota and Ganganagar will be launched by next month.

?Idea has consistently invested in network expansion to become a pan-India wireless broadband operator, readying our 200 million customers for the Digital era. Over the last one year, Idea has more than doubled its mobile broadband network on 4G/3G platform, and now covers over 50 percent of India?s population,? said Director ? Operations Idea, P Lakshminarayana.

Idea?s mobile broadband data services are currently available to nearly 500 million Indians across nearly 100,000 towns and villages.

Idea also unveiled Digital Idea, a suite of digital applications for the on-the-move consumers of Rajasthan. As part of the Digital Idea offerings, the company will offer a suite of three entertainment apps ? Idea Music Lounge, Idea Movie Club and Idea Game Spark for its over 81 lakh customers in Rajasthan circle.

?Idea has forayed into Digital services through the launch of Digital Idea including three entertainment apps for games, music and movies. Going forward too, Idea will continue to expand its digital offerings into digital communication, digital payments, cloud and storage, digital information and many more. ?Digital Idea? is to empower over 1.3 billion Indians to ?Get more out of life,? said Chief Marketing Officer Idea Cellular, Sashi Shankar.

?We are happy to expand our world class, high speed 4G services for over 83 lakh Idea customers in Rajasthan, catering to their ever-growing infotainment needs. With the launch of 4G services in Jaipur today, we will expand to other DHQs covering over 200+ towns shortly,? said Circle Head - Rajasthan Idea Cellular, Mukul Khanna.

Idea has introduced a range of attractive offers including tariff packs, bundled smartphone offers and digital content for its users in Rajasthan. From Unlimited Data and Voice calling plans, to handset bonanza offers and smartphone deals, Idea offers a range of products for all category of users.

