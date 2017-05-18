Idea, Flipkart tie-up to offer bulk data to smartphone buyers

Telecom operator Idea Cellular and e-commerce firm Flipkart have entered into a partnership under which they will offer up to 30 GB of 4G mobile data to smartphone buyers.

"Idea and Flipkart have partnered to enable more Indians get online and use mobile internet on 4G smartphones. Through this association, Idea gets access to savvy online customers with heavy data usage. Our offering of 30 GB will be available for customers to use the internet at will," Idea Cellular Chief Marketing Officer, Sashi Shankar, said in a statement.

To avail the offer, Idea customers will need to recharge with Rs 356 for getting 30 GB of 4G data with no daily data limit, and unlimited local and national voice calling for 28 days.

Customers also have the option to recharge their account with Rs 191 that will come only with 10 GB of 4G data for 28 days with no daily limit and no free voice calls.

The offer will expire on June 30. There is no limit on number of recharges but the validity of recharge will remain for 28 days.

"These deals are available exclusively on Flipkart on a range of 4G smartphone models like Lenovo, Micromax, Motorola, and Panasonic, priced in the range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 25,000.

The offers are also available for both existing as well as new Idea customers," the statement said.

