IBM to engage with developers on AI, machine learning

Tech giant IBM is looking at engaging with developers in India in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) to help them hone their skills for new technology trends.

As part of its efforts, IBM is conducting roadshows in three cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from June 28 to July 1.

"We are working with developers all over the world. From India's perspective, we think it is the right time for developers to work on technology areas like AI, ML, data science and we want to help them in their journey," IBM India/SA Country Leader Developer Ecosystem and Startups Seema Kumar told