I don't have a laptop, says Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

When people run some of the biggest tech companies in the world, it is assumed they have accessed to some of the finest gadgets available and obviously, use them too. However, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is an exception.

In a recent interview, Dorsey revealed that he does not use a laptop and does everything from his phone, Mashable reported. Dorsey revealed this when he was asked about his own online security practices. He said that he turns off the notifications and uses one application at a time. By doing so, he is able to focus on that is in front f him instead of everything coming at once on a laptop.

But is it possible to type out everything on the small mobile screen? For Dorsey, it is the dictation and voice-typing tools which help him use the phone as a laptop. Despite running the microblogging major, Dorsey likes to keep a balance between the digital and real life by restricting his device time and choosing not to constantly react to everything that is coming his way by turning off the notifications.

However, when it comes to privacy and security, Dorsey said it is important to be aware and mindful of the tools you have to safeguard your data and know what data a company or service has on you.