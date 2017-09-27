Huawei Mate 10: What to expect from the smartphone set to launch on October 16

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 already unleashed, the Google Pixel 2 set to be unveiled October 4, and the iPhone X due out in November, Huawei is now poised to unveil its new high-end handset -- the eagerly awaited Mate 10 -- Monday, October 16, 2017. French tech website Les Numériques has picked up various leaks about this smartphone and its specs.

Huawei will present its latest Mate 10 smartphone range October 16 in Munich, Germany. For the time being, the only certitude is that the brand will offer two handsets loaded with some kind of in-house artificial intelligence, but no further details have been released. At this point, it's too early to know whether Huawei plans to compete with rivals Google (Assistant), Apple (Siri) and Samsung (Bixby) in in the field of AI-powered assistants.

According to Les Numériques, the upcoming range will comprise the Mate 10, with a 5.9-inch 16:9-format IPS display, and the Mate 10 Pro, with a 6-inch 18:9-format borderless AMOLED screen. That seems logical, echoing the Chinese manufacturer's Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro range.

The Huawei Mate 10 is also expected to get a Kirin 970 processor, supposedly the first in the world to offer a "Neuronal Processing Unit." Unsurprisingly, the Mate 10 will still use Leica cameras. The two smartphones could even get a dual main camera with f/1.6 wide aperture. In any case, the Huwaei Mate 10 should be capable of shooting portraits with bokeh effects (sharp subject, blurred background) just like its main rivals.

Finally, the Huawei Mate 10 is rumored to be getting a fingerprint reader and a 4,000 mAh battery with Super Charge. It's also thought to be landing in several colors (black, brown, blue). If the rumors turn out to be true, Huawei could offer a robust alternative to the best smartphones currently on the market, and no doubt a more competitive price tag.