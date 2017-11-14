HTC introduces standalone Vive Focus VR headset

HTC has officially revealed the Vive Focus, a standalone VR headset with inside-out positional tracking and runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip. At the moment, the device, which was initially teased at Google I/O 2017 in May, will be available exclusively in China. No details regarding price have been announced.

In conversation with Engadget, HTC Vive's China President Alvin Wang Graylin said, “In the past, standalones have always kind of represented a mediocre balance, where you don't have much content and you can only do rotational, and it's not that much different than Cardboard except now you have one individual machine. Now you can essentially do most of the things that you could do on a high-end machine on a standalone.”

The Vive Focus uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip which is said to feature a high-resolution AMOLED screen along with a rotational head strap. Additionally, the Focus comes with a 3DoF controller and will run on HTC’s newly announced Vive Wave platform.