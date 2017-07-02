Hry govt reduces fee on online police verification services

The Haryana government has reduced the fee on various types of online police verification services from the earlier Rs 500 to Rs 50, Finance and Revenue minister, Capt Abhimanyu, said here today.

He said the state government provides various types of online services to facilitate the people.

The minister said that verification services were also being provided online through a portal of the Haryana police which included character certificate, police clearance certificate, verification of domestic help, protest/strike verification, verification of tenant and employee and requests related to private security.

He hoped that due to slashed fee, a larger number of people would be able to avail the benefit of these online verification services.

