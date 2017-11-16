Here's why a lot of verified accounts on Twitter are losing their ‘blue ticks’

In light of the recent misconceptions about verification procedures, micro-blogging site Twitter announced that has begun to remove the “verified” blue tick from certain accounts which belong to prominent white supremacists in the US. Further, the makers stated that new verification procedure was being laid down in order to curb the hue and cry around the same.

Originally, the blue tick was designed to eliminate claims that verified users were “endorsed” by them. At the moment, far-right figures such as Jason Kessler and Richard Spencer have been among those to have their verified status revoked.

Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance. We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 9, 2017

"Verification has long been perceived as an endorsement. We gave verified accounts visual prominence on the service which deepened this perception. We should have addressed this earlier but did not prioritise the work as we should have. This perception became worse when we opened up verification for public submissions and verified people who we in no way endorse," the makers tweeted.

Twitter also stated that it was no longer accepting public submissions. Also, it has released new guidelines on verification and is currently, reviewing and removing verification badges from accounts that do not meet the rules.