HDFC Life launches AI-based insurance email bot `SPOK'

HDFC Life today announced the launch of an artificial intelligence-based application that can automatically read, understand, categorise, prioritise and respond to customer emails sent to the private insurer.

`SPOK', an insurance email bot, can read customer queries within milliseconds and respond to them, it said.

This automation initiative will enable the company to respond to user queries faster, more efficiently and consistently, HDFC Life said in a release here.

The deployment of SPOK will improve customer experience, while providing the support staff with the bandwidth to focus on customer satisfaction, it said.

"SPOK will help us increase our operational efficiency and we are excited to see how these interactions with our customers provide us inputs to enrich their future experience with us," HDFC Life Senior EVP Subrat Mohanty said.

HDFC Life has embarked on this initiative in collaboration with Senseforth, a startup that offers a wide range of enterprise bots built on its artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

"We are excited to partner with HDFC Life in this journey to transform their customer interactions using cutting edge AI technologies. The email Bot is built on cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing technologies," Senseforth CEO and Co-founder Shridhar Marri said.

