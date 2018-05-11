Google will now force Android smartphone makers to roll out monthly security updates: Report

At Google I/O 2018, the company introduced Android P beta for Google Pixel series smartphones, along with a few more Android devices. Now, reports reveal that Google will soon require mobile manufacturers to roll out regular security updates.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the company will be modifying its OEM agreements to include revisions that require regular security patches as part of this agreement. David Kleidermacher, Google’s head of Android platform security said, “We’ve also worked on building security patching into our OEM agreements. Now this will really … lead to a massive increase in the number of devices and users receiving regular security patches.”

At the beginning of every month, the company rolls out security patches every month to patch vulnerabilities. However, OEMs receive these security patches much earlier. Thus, offering time to patch vulnerabilities before the security bulletin is released.

A recent report revealed that some OEMs have missed patches from monthly Android security bulletins, and data shows that many devices fail to receive security patch updates in a timely manner. Google wants to change that, points out the report.

At its annual Google I/O 2018 developers' conference, the search giant introduced tons of new features and demoed technologies to make its products and services more user friendly. One of the announcements relates to Instant Apps which are set to get an overhaul with augmented reality (AR) support.

Instant Apps allow one to try an app without actually installing it. Google has now announced that Instant Apps will soon support ARCore, allowing users to experience AR apps without having to install them, The Verge reports.

The AR experience will also be closely integrated with search rather than within Google Play or in-app advertisements. For instance, you will be able to search for shoppable items, see a link to an Instant App and get to experience the product in AR.