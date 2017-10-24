Google unveils 'Pay with Google'; partners with over 40 payment providers

In a bid to ease the checkout process while making payments through mobiles, US-based tech MNC Google announced the launch of 'Pay with Google', a new payment method encompassing all saved payment methods under a single window payment, thus enabling app developers and retailers implement the same using basic lines of code.

The feature, which is currently available for mobile apps and Chrome, may help users facilitate payments on mobile devices, using any card they have on file - including those saved to their Google Account via products like Google Play, YouTube, Chrome, or Android Pay, backed by the Google payment API technology that was announced earlier this year at Google's I/O developer conference.

Apart from speedier checkout for mobile users, Google, through this launch, aims to increase conversions for retailers, by allowing Google users to tap into any payment card a customer has on file with Google, rather than those they've specifically saved to Android Pay. The feature is also expected to ease online shopping through Google Assistant.

"Payments is a key capability of the user's Google account. Our goal is to enable users to pay with their Google account across devices, platforms and interfaces. We are starting with Chrome but plan to bring this experience to other browsers as well. Stay tuned," Pali Bhat, Vice President of Payments at Google, told TechCrunch.

To use the new payment option, users can check out using "pay with Google," following which a list of payment cards saved in their Google account would appear. To continue, one can tap the card wished to be used, and Google sends this information, along with your shipping address, to the merchant, who then manages the rest of the transaction.

Google also partnered with over 40 payment providers to make integrations simpler for merchants who want to offer "pay with Google." The payment providers - including PayPal's Braintree, Stripe, Vantiv, Worldpay, Adyen, and Groupe Paysafe - will continue to process the transactions as before.

While the 'pay with Google' option isn't available everywhere yet due to non-availability of its payment API, the company is offering a host of other services for faster checkout to customers via their apps and mobile websites, when loaded in Google Chrome.