Google to introduce 'Android O' to the world on August 21, same day of total solar eclipse

Google will introduce the new Android O on Monday, August 21, the day of the total solar eclipse. The event will be live-streamed from New York at 2:40PM ET. The company has shared a post along with a running clock for the announcement and a tagline which reads, “Android O is touching down to Earth with the total solar eclipse, bringing some super (sweet) new powers!”

According to a report by Android Police, Google accidentally revealed that the ‘O’ in the Android O stands for Oreo. However, we will know for sure on August 21.

IMAGE SOURCE: Android Police

According to reports, Android O will be a substantial update that will bring over a bunch of new features. Firstly, Android O will have improved notifications. It is rumored to adopt a new notification system, Andromeda. This might bring in synced notifications and smarter ordering. However, there is no information provided if this feature will be totally revamped.

Android O will also come with new app icon badges for notifications. The report stated that this would allow you to get a quick glance at how many notifications you have for any given app just by looking at your home screen. Another new feature expected to Android O is picture-in-picture mode, similar to Android TV. This feature will be an AI-based ‘smart text selection floating toolbar’. Google Assistant is rumored to be included in this tool as well.

Lastly, another feature would be ‘restricted background activities' from apps such as Chrome 57. This will result in a reduced usage of power, thus, increasing battery life. This stricter throttling policy in Chrome 57 should result in 25 percent fewer busy background tabs, says Google.