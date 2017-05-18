Google I/O 2017 top 5 major announcements: Google Lens, Android O and more!

Google kicked off its I/O event with some interesting announcements for a lot of its products. Let’s take a quick at the top major announcements from the event.

1. Google Assistant

Google Assistant is now coming to iOS with a standalone iPhone app. Scott Huffman, the VP of engineering for Assistant also announced that Google new languages will be soon available on Assistant such as French, German, Brazilian Portuguese and Japanese and the company would later add Italian, Spanish and Korean. These languages will also be supported on Assistant through Android, Google Home, iOS, and third party Assistant devices too. Google Home will also be launched in more countries including Canada, Austrailia, France, Germany and Japan.

2. Google Lens

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a new initiative called Lens - a set of vision-based computing capabilities that can understand what you're looking at and help you take action based on that information. It will be first shipped onto Android, Photos and Assistant. With Lens, you'll be able to point your phone's camera at a flower and have it automatically identify the flower for you. He also explained how one can edit out the “fence you were forced to shoot through at your child's baseball game”.

3. Android O and Android Go

Google introduced the official version of Android O. The company has introduced picture-in-picture, Notification Dots, smart copy-and-paste, and other features to improve speed and security. Google also unveiled new Android Go, a lightweight version of Android for affordable smartphones in emerging markets. It will run on devices which are low on specs, for instance less than 1GB of memory. Apps that have been optimized for Android Go devices will be highlighted in the Google Play Store too.

4. Google Home

Google Home, the smart speaker for Google Assistant has now been updated. Google introduced a new feature called proactive assistance which will allow Home to push notifications to users. At the moment, there is no information provided as to how exactly this would work. It also brings in hands-free calling along with Spotify integration and Bluetooth support.

5. Google Photos

Google has updated its photo software with new features, including suggested sharing, the ability to share photo libraries and an easier way to make photo books. Using machine learning, users can select many images and Photos will analyze them and select only the best images to include for your book. Google Lens is being integrated into Photos and it will also now have the option to share libraries.