Google India announces scholarships to train 1.3 lakh students, developers: Here's how to apply

Google India on Thursday announced that it would train around 2 million developers in India with the aim to help boost innovation. Google's move would also support the growth of the country's start-up ecosystem.

In a collaboration with online education firm Pluralsight and educational organization Udacity, it would create technically-advanced workforce in India which is expected to match the pace the high speed of gloabl emerging market.

Google India said, "Today, we are taking a big step forward by partnering with Pluralsight and Udacity for a new scholarship program that will help 130K developers and students across India to gain the skills they need to be successful in the changing technology landscape."

It further added, "At Google, we have consistently invested in helping the developer and Startup community to get easy access to all the latest technology that is shaping the world today. And in the last few years, we have broadened our efforts in India by going beyond professional developers and Startups to focusing on student community as well."

What will the students and Indian Developers gain?

In 2016, Google India announced a program to train two million developers in India and since then, the initiative had made steady progress by engaging over half a million students and developers across the country.

Now, to take that forward, the internet giant has partnered with Pluralsight and Udacity for a new scholarship program that will help 130K developers and students across India to gain the skills they need to be successful in the changing technology landscape.

What does the program aims to achieve?

Under this scholarship program, Google will sponsor 100 thousand scholarships on the Pluralsight learning platform and 30 thousand scholarships on Udacity to help developers gain access to advanced learning curriculum and further their employability in emerging technologies like Mobile and Web development, Machine Learning, AR/VR, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud Platforms.

For Udacity, Google will also provide 1000 full nanodegree scholarships from the 30,000 scholarships being offered. Interested candidates will also get access to Pluralsights unique adaptive assessment engine, that will help them match their unique learning path based on their skill level and interest.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can apply online by going on the below link:

https://developers.google.com/training/programs/india/

