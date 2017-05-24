Google announces 6 Indian startups for 4th accelerator program

Google today announced six Indian startups shortlisted for the fourth class of Google Accelerator Program.

These six startups will be joining an inspiring group of startups from all over Asia, Latin America, Africa and Europe at the Google Developers Launchpad Space in San Francisco, a statement said here.

With this batch, 26 Indian startups in all have joined the launchpad accelerator program from India so far.

Kicking off from July 17, the batch will gain from Google's new curriculum that will help them dig deeper into machine learning and artifical intelligence and help leverage Google's latest technologies to scale their apps.

