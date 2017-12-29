Get the Samsung Galaxy S7 for Rs 15,490 from Flipkart: Here’s how!

Flipkart is offering a discount on the widely popular Samsung Galaxy S7.

The device, which is currently, priced at Rs 46,000 receives a discount of Rs 12,510 and is now available at Rs 33,490. Additionally, customers can get up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange with an older smartphone. This means, a customer can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S7 from Flipkart, for as low as Rs 15,490. It will be available in Black Onyx, Gold Platinum and Silver Titanium color variants.

In terms of features, the device sports a 5.1-inch display and is powered by an Exynos 8890 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and includes an internal storage of 32GB which can be further expanded up to 200GB. It comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera along with a 5MP front-facing camera. A 3000mAh battery completes the package.

Also read NOT AGAIN! Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has a serious battery problem

Also, just when we thought the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco has ended, another battery-related issue has popped up. A few Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users, particularly in the US, have reported that their devices have stopped charging and won’t start up, even after it has been fully drained.

One customer in the US posted on the Samsung US Forum, “Just bought a brand new Galaxy Note 8 from my Verizon retailer 2 months ago. Last night I let the battery die completely, and figured I'd just charge it later. (Not like this is the first time it has ever died completely.) So I plugged it in and it showed a circle with a lightning bolt, but the red charging LED did not light up. I figured since it was dead completely, it would just take a few minutes to power up. It never did.”

Additionally, a report by Piunikaweb points out those Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users, specifically on Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile have been posting similar concerns.

At the moment, there is no information provided as to how widespread the issue is at this stage. But, we’re pretty certain that the company will quickly find the source of the problem and resolve the issues, as soon as possible.