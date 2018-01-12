Future Samsung phones will have a feature, which iPhone users cannot access!

Samsung will now unlock the FCC FM chip on future smartphones. The company has stated that users will be able to access local FM radio through apps such as NextRadio. With this move, Samsung joins LG, Motorola and Alcatel in taking the step to both meet consumer demand and to provide a lifeline in emergency situations.

"Samsung should be lauded for taking this important step," said Paul Brenner, President of NextRadio powered by TagStation. "They are providing their customers a more engaging, immersive radio experience and, as importantly, a means to connect with life-saving information in emergencies."

The company hopes that the FM Chip will provide life-saving information from local radio stations. A NextRadio blog adds, “On the heels of widespread natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Houston and the Florida coast, calls have increased for all phone manufacturers to unlock the FM Chip in smartphones as a public safety necessity.”

Several smartphones, including the iPhone, came with hardware which was capable of receiving FM radio signals, but was deactivated.

Also, Samsung may bring 512GB storage chip to next-gen smartphones. The company will start mass production of the world's first 512GB embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS), implying that the next-gen smartphones will be able to offer double the storage, of what it could last year.

Using Samsung’s 64-layer 512-gigabit (Gb) V-NAND chips, the new 512GB eUFS package is said to provide unparalleled storage capacity and great performance for upcoming flagship smartphones and tablets. Consisting of eight 64-layer 512Gb V-NAND chips and a controller chip, the new 512GB UFS doubles the density of Samsung’s previous 48-layer V-NAND-based 256GB eUFS, in the same amount of space as the 256GB package.

The 512GB embedded memory will allow users to transfer a 5GB-equivalent full HD video clip to an SSD in about six seconds, over eight times faster than a typical microSD card.