From Apple to Xiaomi: Top 5 smartphone deals from Flipkart's Big Freedom Sale

Flipkart has announced that will have the ‘Big Freedom Sale’ starting from August 9 up till August 11 midnight on the occasion of India's 70th Independence Day. The company will be offering discounts on smartphones, laptops, wearables and others.

We take a look at the top smartphone deals which the company will offer:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Redmi Note 4, which is currently priced Rs 10,999, will be up for exchange with a maximum discount of Rs 10,000. The maximum discount available under exchange will depend on the device. The sale will last for 72 hours.

Apple iPhone 6

The device, which is currently priced at Rs 29,500 on Flipkart will receive a price cut during the sale.

Google Pixel XL

The Google Pixel XL will receive a massive price cut. Available at Rs 67,000, the smartphone will be priced at Rs 48,999 during the sale.

Moto G5 Plus

The Moto G5 Plus, which is priced at Rs 16,999, will now be available at Rs 14,999 via Flipkart.

Lenovo K5 Note

The Lenovo K5 Note, which is priced at Rs 12,499, will now be available at Rs 9,999. On the other hand, the K6 Power, which is priced at Rs 9,999 will have a Rs 1,000 discount and will be available at Rs 8,999.