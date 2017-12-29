Flipkart offers a great deal on the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL: Here's how you can get it for as low as Rs 31,999

As a part of the 2018 Mobile Bonanza, Flipkart of offering a great deal on the popular Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Both devices will go on sale starting at 12AM on January 3.

The Pixel 2 with 64GB storage, which is currently priced at Rs 61,000 receives a discount of 18 percent and is now available at a price of Rs 49,999. Exchange offers up to Rs 18,000 will also be available along with a BuyBack guarantee at Rs 149 only. This brings the effect price down to Rs 31,999.

On the other hand, the Pixel 2 XL with 128GB, which is currently priced at Rs 82,000, receives a discount of 6 percent and is now available at a price of Rs 76,999. Exchange offers up to Rs 18,000 will also be available while purchasing the device. This brings the effect price down to Rs 58,999.

Other bank offers available on debit/credit cards will also bring down the price by an additional Rs 8,000. Also, Axis Bank Buzz credit card users will get an additional 5 percent off.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were unveiled in October this year. While the Pixel 2 sports a 5-inch Full HD display with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio, the Google Pixel 2 XL comes with a 6-inch P-OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. The Google Pixel 2 is slated to deliver up to seven hours of use on 15 minutes of charging and is available in 64GB and 128GB internal storage variants.

Google recently released the Android 8.1 Oreo update to Pixel and Nexus smartphones and is available via an OTA (over-the-air) update. The company shared system images of eligible devices - Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL, Pixel C tablet, Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X. The company mentioned in a blog, “We're pushing sources to Android Open Source Project now, and rolling out the update to supported Pixel and Nexus devices over the next week. We're also working with our device maker partners to bring Android 8.1 to more devices, including Android Oreo (Go edition) devices, in the months ahead.”