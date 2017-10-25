Flipkart kicks off End of Season Loot sale: Best smartphone deals right now!

Flipkart has introduced an exclusive sale for smartphones, dubbed ‘End of Season Loot on Mobiles Sale’. The sale began today at 12AM will go on till October 28. Customers will also receive discounts and no-cost EMIs along with various offers for HDFC credit card holders.
Take a look at some of the best smartphone deals available on Flipkart:
iPhone 6 (32GB) – Rs 23,999
iPhone 6s (32GB) – Rs 29,999
iPhone 7 (32GB) - Rs 39,999
iPhone 7 (128GB) - Rs 49,999
iPhone SE – Rs 18,999
iPhone 8 (64GB) - Rs 60,999
iPhone 8 Plus (256GB) – Rs 84,999
Moto C Plus – Rs 5,999
Meizu M3 Note –Rs 8,449
Lenovo Vibe K5 Note - Rs 9,999
Moto M –Rs 12,499
Honor 9i – Rs 17,999
Honor 8 Pro – Rs 26,999
Moto Z2 Play – Rs 24,999