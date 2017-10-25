Flipkart kicks off End of Season Loot sale: Best smartphone deals right now!

Flipkart has introduced an exclusive sale for smartphones, dubbed ‘End of Season Loot on Mobiles Sale’. The sale began today at 12AM will go on till October 28. Customers will also receive discounts and no-cost EMIs along with various offers for HDFC credit card holders.

Take a look at some of the best smartphone deals available on Flipkart:

iPhone 6 (32GB) – Rs 23,999

iPhone 6s (32GB) – Rs 29,999

iPhone 7 (32GB) - Rs 39,999

iPhone 7 (128GB) - Rs 49,999

iPhone SE – Rs 18,999

iPhone 8 (64GB) - Rs 60,999

iPhone 8 Plus (256GB) – Rs 84,999

Moto C Plus – Rs 5,999

Meizu M3 Note –Rs 8,449

Lenovo Vibe K5 Note - Rs 9,999

Moto M –Rs 12,499

Honor 9i – Rs 17,999

Honor 8 Pro – Rs 26,999

Moto Z2 Play – Rs 24,999