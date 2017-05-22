FACTBOX - 2017 Atlantic hurricane season forecasts

The Weather Company, an International Business Machines Corp (IBM) business, said Monday data now suggests the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be more active than originally thought.

The Weather Company expects a total of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes, including Tropical Storm Arlene, which formed in April.

In its previous forecast in April, The Weather Company projected there would be 12 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

The current forecast numbers are more than the long-term 1950-2016 normals of 12 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes, but slightly fewer than the recent "active period" (1995-2016) normals of 15 named storms, eight hurricanes and three major hurricanes, The Weather Company said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)