Facebook Messenger introduces 'Discover' feature in India; allows users to search, interact with bots

After initially being rolled out in the US, Facebook will now roll out its ‘Discover’ tab in India. This feature, available for Android and iOS, lets users find featured bots, nearby places and businesses in the country.

The company mentioned in a statement, “We are excited to announce that starting today we will gradually be rolling out the Discover tab in India, a new feature in Messenger that makes it easy and simple for people to find and browse bots and business pages. After (finding) promising results in the US, we have decided to launch the Discover Tab in additional countries, including India.”

The Discover feature will have its own dedicated button, which will be located at the lower right-hand corner of the Messenger home screen. Along with bots, users will also be able to visit businesses, featured experiences and Pages in various categories, with two of the categories expanded and rotated out on a regular basis. Additionally, Facebook has also added chat extensions to the app. This will allow users to chat with same business at the same time.

Last month, the Messenger app had over 130 crore monthly users, an increase of 30 percent in just over a year. With China having a population of 140 crore, Facebook Messenger is just 10 crore subscribers behind to become as big as China. However, with its current user base, Facebook Messenger is now at par with WhatsApp, in terms of popularity.