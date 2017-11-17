Facebook introduces an app entirely for video creators

Social-media giant Facebook launches Facebook Creators, an app to help creators create original video, go live with exclusive features, and connect with their community on Facebook. The app is now available for iOS and will soon roll out for Android.

Chris Hatfield, Product Manager, Video at Facebook said, “Creators around the world are sharing their videos on Facebook to build a community around their passion — whether their passion is comedy sketches, their favorite recipes, or even knitting sweaters. On Facebook, creators can connect with more than two billion potential fans and collaborators, get to know their community, talk directly to fans with Live, and monetize with products like branded content.”

With Live Creative Kit, users can access exclusive tools that make it easy to create live broadcasts with a personalized feel. Creators can add intros as openers to their live broadcasts, outros that conclude them, custom live stickers that viewers can use to interact, and graphic frames to create a consistent brand.

The Community tab will help creators connect with fans and collaborators with a unified inbox, which centralizes comments from Facebook and Instagram, and messages from Messenger. They can also use camera effects, frames and easily cross-post content to other platforms. Creators can also access Facebook Stories to engage with their fans. Lastly, Insights will help creators easily access metrics to inform content creation, including analytics about their Page and videos respectively.

Hatfield added, “We are excited to see how creators use these tools to share video, interact with their followers, and grow their community on Facebook. We are just getting started, and look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with creators to make their experience on Facebook even better.”