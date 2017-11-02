Facebook beefs up user numbers again, especially in Asia

Facebook's third quarter earnings released today reveal it has over two billion users worldwide every month, a symbolic threshold passed in the spring, and it has increased its subscriber numbers across the globe.

Every month, 2.072 billion people use Facebook, up 16% from a year earlier. The social network now has 239 million monthly active users in the US and Canada (+4.3%), 364 million in Europe (+6.4%), 794 million in Asia and the Pacific (+26.2%) and 675 million in the rest of the world (+15%).

Facebook also has a total of 1.368 billion daily active users, another increase of 16% year-on-year. That breaks down to 185 million in the US and Canada (+4%), 274 million in Europe (+7%), 476 million in Asia and the Pacific (+29.3%) and 433 million in the rest of the world (+14.8%). On the business front, 88% of the company's advertising revenue comes from mobile (up by 4 percentage points in one year).