Elon Musk believes AI could lead to third world war

Speaking to students last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that whichever country leads the way in AI research will come to dominate global affairs.

According to RT, Putin said, “Artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind. It comes with colossal opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to predict. Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world.” However, he added that he would not like to see anyone “monopolize” the field.

China, Russia, soon all countries w strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2017

“The movement of the eyes can be used to operate various systems, and also there are possibilities to analyze human behavior in extreme situations, including in space,” Putin said, adding that he believes these studies provide unlimited opportunities.

Weighing in on the matter, SpaceX, Tesla and Boring Company Chief Elon Musk tweeted, “China, Russia, soon all countries w strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo.” He isn’t only concerned about the prospect of a world leader starting the war, but the AI system itself setting its wheels in motion “if it decides that a preemptive strike is most probable path to victory.”

He also believes that governments don't necessarily need to follow normal laws. They will obtain AI developed by companies at gunpoint, if necessary.