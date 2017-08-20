EA and Nintendo at Gamescom 2017: Here's how to watch and what to expect

Electronic Arts brings "FIFA 18," "Need for Speed: Payback," "Star Wars Battlefield II" and a "Battlefield 1" expansion as its big attractions to Gamescom 2017, with an August 21 presentation, while Nintendo is showcasing "Super Mario Odyssey" and "Metroid: Samus Returns" on August 23 and 24 respectively.

Electronic Arts' EA Live Show, August 21

Europe is a core market for EA's licensed soccer franchise and "FIFA 18" is one of several key titles coming to the show. "Battlefield 1" expansion "In the Name of the Tsar," racing game "Need for Speed: Payback," and a supposedly much improved "Star Wars Battlefront II" are the firm's three other major contributions to the Gamescom show floor and to late 2017's video game release calendar in general.

"The Sims 4" and mobile games "The Sims Mobile," "Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes" and "FIFA Mobile" will also be at the event.

The live show starts 9.30am PDT, 12.30pm EDT, 5.30pm UK, 6.30pm local (Central Europe) and South Africa, and 10pm India, then at 12.30am in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Beijing, China, 1.30am in Japan, and 2.30am in Sydney, Australia. EA.com is hosting the show online;youtube.com/ea and twitch.tv/ea have carried previous official games expo streams.

Nintendo - Super Mario Odyssey, August 23

Nintendo will put a special focus on two titles at Gamescom, the first of which is "Super Mario Odyssey." For October's outing, Mario has a hat that lets him take control of objects, animals and enemies in inventive ways as he makes his way through each level.

It's one of Nintendo's most important releases this year, having launched its new home and portable console hybrid, the Switch, in March.

The presentation starts at 6am PDT, 9am EDT, 2pm UK and South Africa, 3pm CEST, 6.30pm India, 9pm in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Beijing, China, 10pm Japan, and 11pm Sydney, Australia.

Live video has been promised fromhttps://www.youtube.com/NintendoUKofficial and nintendo.co.uk/Games/gamescom/Nintendo-of-Europe-s-gamescom-2017-website-1251168.html.

Nintendo - Metroid: Samus Returns, August 24

The second title Nintendo will be presenting is September 15th's 3DS release "Metroid: Samus Returns". This presentation starts at the earlier time of 3am PDT, 6am EDT, 11am UK, 12 noon CEST and South Africa, 5.30pm India, 6pm SG, MY, PH and Beijing, 7pm Japan, and 8pm Sydney, Australia.