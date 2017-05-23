Districts to be linked with DBT scheme for sale of fertilisers

All districts in Haryana will be linked with Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) scheme for sale and purchase of fertilisers through Point of Sale (POS) devices.

Earlier, Karnal and Kurukshetra districts were selected as pilot for implementation of DBT scheme, and now the project has been extended to the remaining 20 districts, an official spokesman said here today.

He said that almost 80 per cent farmers in district Kurukshetra have been linked through Aadhaar for fertiliser DBT scheme.

The spokesman said that 11,769 farmers had purchased fertiliser and 7,837 MT of fertiliser was sold through POS devices from February 1 to May 7.

He said that a total of 5,935 POS devices were required for Haryana of which 1,360 devices were distributed earlier to pilot districts, Karnal and Kurukshetra.

The remaining 4,575 POS devices will be distributed to the remaining districts.

The POS devices are in process of procurement by the fertiliser companies. Out of 4,575 POS devices, 3,115 were procured by fertiliser suppliers as per their allocation, and order was placed for 1,312 devices, he said.

Similarly, purchase order is under process for 148 POS devices, he said.

