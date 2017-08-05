Coolpad introduces Note 5 Lite C with Android 7.1 Nougat in India

Coolpad has introduced a new smartphone in the market dubbed the Note 5 Lite C, priced at Rs 7777. It will go on sale starting August 5 via 3,000 multi-brand stores across 8 states in the country. The smartphone will be available in Grey and Gold color variants.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 5-inch HD display with a 720x1280 pixels resolution. It is powered by a 1.1GHz .1GHz Snapdragon 210 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM. It includes an internal storage of 16GB which can be further expanded up to 64GB via microSD card.

Running the latest Android 7.1 Nougat, the device comes equipped with an 8MP rear camera along with a 5MP front facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0. A 2500mAh battery completes the package.

Commenting on the launch, Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India said, “Keeping the strategy of bringing high specs smartphones at affordable price, we have yet again launched a product that our fans expect. After being ranked as one of the bestseller in the online space, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that with Note 5 Lite C to expand in the offline smartphone market. There is a lot more that will come from Coolpad for our India fans, as we plan to launch one major online flagship on 20th August and four more offline exclusive products by the end of 2018. Coolpad has become a major brand in India with full coverage from online to offline channels.”