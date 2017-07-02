Celebrated IIT professor H.C. Verma retires, social media reacts

H.C. Verma, the one name that survived Science students in their toughest times (read: studying Physics), has announced his retirement after a 38-year-long career.

Dr. H.C. Verma, who joined IIT Kanpur as an assistant professor in 1994, took to Twitter to announce his retirement to the world.

?Finally locked my IITK lab and submitted the keys to office. End of 38 years of formal teaching and research,? he tweeted.

Finally locked my IITK lab and submitted the keys to Office. End of 38 years of formal teaching and research. — H C Verma (@HCVermaIITK) July 1, 2017

At IIT Kanpur, he, apart from authoring books on 'Quantum Physics,' taught several courses and guided doctorate students, besides doing some commendable research in Nuclear Physics.

The two-volume book "Concepts of Physics" remains to be Dr. Verma's most celebrated work till date.

Soon after Dr. Verma announced his retirement, his students at the institute and the nation across, took to Twitter to show grief and gratitude, at the same time, to the physicist.

One Twitter user wrote, "No One, Not Even Newton Or Einstein, could have solved all HC Verma problems in one go!" while another tweeted, "End of an era. still remember 'concept of physics'. hallmark of clarity, simplicity and enormous power #HCVerma"

No One, Not Even Newton Or Einstein, could have solved all HC Verma problems in one go! #ConceptsOfPhysics — Sarthak Ranka (@Horn_ok_pls) July 1, 2017

End of an era. still remember 'concept of physics'. hallmark of clarity, simplicity and enormous power #HCVermahttps://t.co/mmsWJ1wrOj — Ashu (@Ashu_2017) July 1, 2017

Satish Bharadwaj, IGP PAC Central Zone Lucknow, Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science, also tweeted, "You will be remembered and missed by many. Physics could not be explained better than the way you taught."

You will be remembered and missed by many.

Physics could not be explained better than the way you taught. — A Satish Ganesh (@SatishBharadwaj) July 1, 2017

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)