BSNL introduces ‘Rakhi pe Saugaat’ offer with 1GB data, unlimited calls at Rs 74

BSNL is now offering a special pack called "Rakhi pe Saugat" which is priced at Rs 74 for its prepaid users. It will be valid for five days and customers can avail the offer from August 3 till August 14. BSNL's voucher will include unlimited on-net calling - BSNL-to-BSNL local and STD calls - and 1GB data as well.

Apart from this offer, the company has also launched a few other plans priced at Rs 189, Rs 289, and Rs 389. R.K.Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board said, “Maintaining its tradition BSNL is offering such cheapest tariffs on festivities.”

Recently, Vodafone introduced a new voice and data plan for pre-paid users. The new plan, priced at Rs 244, will offer 1GB of 3G or 4G data per day along with unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone calls, for 70 days. This news comes shortly after Reliance Jio announced new tariff plans.

However, the company is rolling out this offer to only new customers, and existing customers cannot take advantage of the new plan. Additionally, the 70-day validity will be available for the first recharge. From the second recharge onwards, it would come down to 35 days. The company is also offering 5 percent cash back on the plan via its app in the form of Rs 9.70 talk-time.