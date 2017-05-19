Blogging site Medium now introduces audio stories for those on the move

The facility will, however, be available to those who have paid subscriptions to Medium

Blogging site Medium has launched audio stories in its paid membership programme. Now, paid member s will have access to an audio version of every story created for its members, and will also be made available for some of the best posts on Medium, as selected from the company’s own staff.

What’s unique about this is that it’s not just a text-to-speech translation. According to Tech Crunch, the audio recordings are done by professional voice artists, or from the post writers themselves in some cases. Medium thinks that its members will enjoy using this while on-the-go, or while doing other activities that require them not to also be reading, essentially.

Audio made its debut on Friday, on both the website and in Medium’s iOS and Android apps. At launch, it’ll include over 50 stories, with plans to add more each week going forward.