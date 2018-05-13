BlackBerry Key2 with a physical keyboard to launch on June 7

BlackBerry is officially introducing its next-in-line BlackBerry Key2 smartphone at an event scheduled for June 7, 2018, in New York City.

The BlackBerry Key2 is a successor to last year's BlackBerry KeyOne that boasts premium build, Android OS out-of-the-box, and the standard BlackBerry QWERTY keyboard.

The upcoming smartphone has been spotted previously on Chinese regulatory site TENAA. Based on its listing there, it is said to feature a dual-camera setup at the back, while retaining the physical keyboard.It is further said to feature a 4.5-inch display, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 3,360mAh battery, and Android 8.1 Oreo running out-of-the-box.