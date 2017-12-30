Best deals: Top 5 smartphones available on Flipkart under Rs 15,000

E-commerce portal Flipkart is offering discounts on many smartphones right now. Here are our top 5 picks which you can consider below Rs 15,000.

1. Xiaomi Mi A1

5.5 inch full HD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM

64 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB

Android Nougat 7.1.2

12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera

3080 mAh battery

2. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

5.5 inch Full HD Display

1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 octa core processor

64 GB ROM | Expandable up to 256 GB

13MP rear camera | 8MP front camera

3300 mAh battery

3. Sony Xperia R1 Dual

5.2 inch HD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB of RAM

16 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB

Android Nougat 7

13MP rear camera | 8MP front camera

2620 mAh battery

4. OPPO A57

5.2 inch HD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB of RAM

32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 256 GB

13MP rear camera | 16MP front camera

2900 mAh battery

5. Asus Zenfone 3 Laser

5.5 inch Full HD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM

32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB

Android Marshmallow 6

13MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

3000 mAh Battery