Best deals: Top 5 smartphones available on Flipkart under Rs 15,000

  Saturday 30 December 2017 15:52 IST
 

   
   
   


E-commerce portal Flipkart is offering discounts on many smartphones right now. Here are our top 5 picks which you can consider below Rs 15,000.

 
1. Xiaomi Mi A1

 
5.5 inch full HD display

 
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM

 
64 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB

 
Android Nougat 7.1.2

 
12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera

 
3080 mAh battery

 
2. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

 
5.5 inch Full HD Display

 
1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 octa core processor

 
64 GB ROM | Expandable up to 256 GB

 
13MP rear camera | 8MP front camera

 
3300 mAh battery

 
3. Sony Xperia R1 Dual

 
5.2 inch HD Display

 
Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB of RAM

 
16 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB

 
Android Nougat 7

 
13MP rear camera | 8MP front camera

 
2620 mAh battery

 
4. OPPO A57

 
5.2 inch HD Display

 
Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB of RAM

 
32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 256 GB

 
13MP rear camera | 16MP front camera

 
2900 mAh battery

 
5. Asus Zenfone 3 Laser

 
5.5 inch Full HD Display

 
Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM

 
32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB

 
Android Marshmallow 6

 
13MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

 
3000 mAh Battery

 
 

    
   
