Best deals: Top 5 smartphones available on Flipkart under Rs 15,000
Smartphones
Written By
E-commerce portal Flipkart is offering discounts on many smartphones right now. Here are our top 5 picks which you can consider below Rs 15,000.
1. Xiaomi Mi A1
5.5 inch full HD display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM
64 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB
Android Nougat 7.1.2
12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera
3080 mAh battery
2. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
5.5 inch Full HD Display
1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 octa core processor
64 GB ROM | Expandable up to 256 GB
13MP rear camera | 8MP front camera
3300 mAh battery
3. Sony Xperia R1 Dual
5.2 inch HD Display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB of RAM
16 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB
Android Nougat 7
13MP rear camera | 8MP front camera
2620 mAh battery
4. OPPO A57
5.2 inch HD Display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB of RAM
32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 256 GB
13MP rear camera | 16MP front camera
2900 mAh battery
5. Asus Zenfone 3 Laser
5.5 inch Full HD Display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM
32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 128 GB
Android Marshmallow 6
13MP Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera
3000 mAh Battery