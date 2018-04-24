Are you looking for a job? Google introduces new job search feature to India

Google has introduced a new job search feature for India under Google for Jobs. This will allow job-seekers in India to find relevant employment opportunities from the company's search page.

Google mentioned in a blog post that more than 50 percent of job-related queries are originating from mobile which is unsurprising for India where the majority of Internet users are getting online from their smartphones. And these mobile-based queries are up nearly 90 percent year on year.

The company is working with many organizations including Aasaanjobs, Freshersworld, Headhonchos, IBM Talent Management Solutions, LinkedIn, Quezx, QuikrJobs, Shine.com, T-Jobs, TimesJobs and Wisdomjobs. This means that users will see job postings relevant to you from multiple sites, including others from company websites as soon as they are up. Job search on Google currently has over a million listings across job types and industries from over ninety thousand employers in the country.

Google's Vice President India and Southeast Asia, Rajan Anandan, said there was over 45 per cent increase in the number of job search queries in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2017. Of this, more than 50 per cent search was done through mobile phones.

He explained that small and medium businesses, which are the largest job-creators in the country, often find it difficult to list these opportunities online.

"We want to make discovery of relevant jobs easier and help people find opportunities that are near them... This new job search experience, powered by our partners and our open platform approach, attempts to bridge the gap (between employers and workforce)," he added.

With inputs from PTI