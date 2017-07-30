Are we alone? Saturn's moon Titan could be home to alien life

A new study reveals the presence of acrylonitrile that could be a building block to life

Saturn's moon Titan could be home to alien life, according to a recent study.

The Cornell University research provided the first indisputable evidence of the presence of a molecule acrylonitrile - on Titan, which researchers theorized could be key to life on the methane-based, oxygen-free moon of Saturn.

Chemical and biological engineer Paulette Clancy and astronomer Jonathan Lunine are members of a Cornell team that in 2015 modelled the membrane now found on Titan. They say the discovery gets us closer to finding life in a truly alien environment.

Clancy said, “This paper is an exciting validation of the molecular simulation predictions in the Stevenson et al. paper in 2015. It shows the power of molecular simulation to ‘shine a flashlight’ onto the most promising candidates for pre-biotic life in conditions that are difficult to emulate in the lab.?

"This confirmation suggests that future collaborations between computational approaches and mining of the experimental data can lead to breakthroughs in understanding worlds alien to our own," she added.

Lunine noted, “Researchers definitively discovered the molecule, vinyl cyanide (a.k.a. acrylonitrile), that is our best candidate for a ‘protocell’ that might be stable and flexible in liquid methane. This is a step forward in understanding whether Titan’s methane seas might host an exotic form of life.”

Saturn’s moon, Enceladus is the place to search for life like us, life that depends on - and exists in - liquid water. Titan, on the other hand, is the place to go to seek the outer limits of life - can some exotic type of life begin and evolve in a truly alien environment, that of liquid methane??

The study is published in Science Advances