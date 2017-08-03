Apple sees first rise in iPad sales since 2013

Apple's latest financial results reveal an increase in sales of iPhone, Mac and iPad devices compared to the same period in 2016. This quarter also saw the first rise in tablet sales in more than three years.

At the end of the third US fiscal quarter -- which corresponds to the second quarter of the calendar year -- Apple announced sales of some 11.4 million new tablets worldwide, a figure up almost 15% year on year. This is the first time that iPad sales have seen this kind of year-on-year growth since the first fiscal quarter of 2014 -- October to December 2013 -- with a record 26 million tablets sold in three months. This modest improvement is due to an updated offer, led by the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Like every year during this period, iPhone sales were relatively weak in the months running up to the new range's release. With just over 41 million handsets sold between April and June 2017, Apple nevertheless tops 1.2 billion iPhone sales since the device launched 10 years ago. For Mac, Apple announced 4.2 million computers sold between April and June 2017. Note that both of these figures are up slightly compared to the second quarter of 2016: +1.5% for iPhone and +0.9% for Mac.

Finally, the "Other Products" category -- including Apple Watch, Apple TV, iPod, AirPods and Beats accessories -- saw strong growth in revenue (+23.2%), but Apple still refuses to provide detailed sales figures for these products. It's therefore impossible to know how many, watches or headphones Apple sold during this period.