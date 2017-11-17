Apple releases iOS 11.1.2 update: Fixes unresponsive iPhone X screens

Few days after Apple released iOS 11.1.1, the company has now released iOS 11.1.2, the 7th public release for users. This update primarily focuses on fixing problems associated with the iPhone X.

The update is now available for download on iPhone 5s and above models, iPad Air and above models, iPad mini 2 and above models or the sixth-generation iPod touch. Head to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the instructions.

The issue with the launch of iOS 11.1 was that the display of the iPhone X would tend to be unresponsive under cold temperatures. At that moment, Apple officially stated that they were aware of this problem and it would be addressed in an upcoming software update. Along with this fix, iOS 11.1.2 also patches a problem where live photos and videos shot on an iPhone X would become distorted.

Currently, Apple is in the process of testing iOS 11.2 in beta, which is expected to support Apple Pay Cash and SiriKit for the HomePod with limited third-party developer support respectively. It is also rumoured to bring in support for faster 7.5W wireless charging on the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.