Apple iPhone 9 rumours suggest OLED screens with 5.28-inch, 6.46-inch display sizes

Even though the iPhone 8 has not launched, reports around the iPhone 9 have started surfacing online. According to a report by The Investor, Samsung has signed a deal with Apple to supply OLED panels for the iPhone 9, which is slated to release in 2018.

Samsung will be supplying 80 million OLED screens for at least one of the three variants of the upcoming iPhone, presumably the iPhone 8 that will be launched in September this year. The upcoming iPhone is slated to come in two sizes - 5.28- and 6.46-inch display sizes respectively. Both companies have signed an NDA agreeing on the general conditions as well as screen size.

Though the iPhone 9 is going to take time, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 8 in September. It is believed that the upcoming iPhone will feature a glass back with a 2.5D curved glass and a vertical dual camera setup. A report pointed out that the 10th anniversary iPhone will most likely not go up for sale at the same time the rumored 7S and 7S Plus models hit Apple Store shelves.

It is believed that there are issues with the 3D sensing tech which is set to debut on the new device. These 3D sensors are said to take advantage of new augmented reality technology.

Rumours suggest that this will be the first time that Apple will adopt a curved OLED screen for its iPhones. Samsung is also said to be the sole supplier of OLED panels for the next iPhone due to having the “most advanced” technology in the field. These new iPhones will most likely be waterproof and have wireless charging.