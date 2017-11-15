Apple finally gives in: Will help develop anti-spam app in India

Apple will now help India develop a mobile app to help block spam calls and messages, after initially refusing to do so due to privacy concerns.

According to a report by Reuters, the US giant has been locked in a tussle with India's telecoms regulator for more than a year. Officials complained Apple dragged its feet on advising the government how to develop an app that would allow iPhone users to report unsolicited marketing texts or calls as spam.

At the moment, the government app is available on Android since last year. However, Apple pushed back a request for an iOS version as the DND app violates its privacy policy. Facing criticism from the regulator, Apple finally decided to go ahead and help develop the app but only “with limited capabilities”.

The report added, “Apple's executives have told India that its current iOS platform might not allow for some of the government's requests, such as making call logs available within the app that would allow users to report them as spam.” However, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) R.S. Sharma said he was unhappy with Apple for not responding swiftly to the government's requests.