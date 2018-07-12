Apple expected to launch 11-inch iPad Pro, new AirPods, AirPower and more: Ming-Chi Kuo

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now published a new investor note and shares information on what we can expect from Apple later this year. Apart from new iPhones, Kuo has stated that Apple will most likely launch a new iPad Pro, a cheaper MacBook, along with new Apple Watches.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Kuo believes that the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will be replaced by an 11-inch model. The 12.9-inch variant is expected to be updated with Face ID support and the bezels will be reduced and there will be no Home button. This puts the lineup at 7.9-inch, 9.7-inch, 11-inch, and 12.9-inch respectively.

Next, the Apple Watch. Kuo says the overall design for the smartwatch may increase to 1.57-inch and 1.78-inch respectively. Apple may also introduce new AirPods. As reported by Bloomberg, Apple will not only enhance the current AirPods later this year but may even introduce a ‘high-end' version, along with an ‘audiophile grade' over-ear headset. These new accessories could arrive as early as 2019 according to the people familiar with the matter.

The ‘high-end' or pro version of the AirPods could come with noise cancellation, a feature not yet mastered by those making truly wireless earphones. The AirPods will also be water resistant, Bloomberg's sources said -- not ‘jump into a pool' waterproof, but rather rain and perspiration safe. Speaking of working up a sweat, there are also internal discussions about adding biometric sensors, like a heart-rate monitor, which would be a very handy feature when going for a jog.

The company is expected to refresh the entire Mac line up including the MacBook, MacBook Pro, Mac mini and the iMac. A recent patent filed by Apple suggests future versions of the brand's MacBooks may get a Microsoft Surface Book-style hinge. Apple appears to be working on a new concept for the Macbook. According to a patent filed with the European Patent Office, the Cupertino-based tech company is developing a laptop enclosure with a "flexible portion" that "may allow the rigid material to be folded in half and thus acts as a laptop clamshell.”

Images from the patent demonstrate the curve of what the brand has dubbed a “living hinge,” which doesn't follow the trend of slimming down the laptop; in fact it's the opposite, it appears bulky, however it could give a more seamless look. Kuo also mentions that Apple might introduce a cheaper variant of the MacBook. However, it might not be the MacBook Air.

Lastly, Kuo speculates that the company will release three iPhones in 2018, which will adopt the same design as the iPhone X. These three models will be equipped with a full-screen notched design and TrueDepth camera system like the iPhone X. The iPhones could be available in three different sizes - a 5.8-inch phone with an OLED display, a 6.5-inch phone with an OLED display and a 6.1-inch phone with an LCD display respectively.

While the first two devices will cater to the high-end market, the new TFT-LCD model might be the most affordable iPhone from the group. This model may start around $649 to $749 (approximately Rs 42,500 to Rs 49,000) which is around the same price range of an iPhone 8. Kuo has also added that the shipments momentum of all three new iPhone models will be upbeat and expects them to launch without any delays in 2018.