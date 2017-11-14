Android Oreo runs on 0.3 percent of devices: Google

The Android distribution numbers for the month of November have been released by Google. The company’s latest mobile operating system, Android Oreo, which was rolled out in August, has made a minimal rise of 0.3 percent.

At the moment, Android Marshmallow stands at 30.9 percent, making it the most used version of Android. It is followed by Android 5.1 Lollipop at 20.8 percent. Android 7.0 rose by 1.8 percent to 17.6 percent, while Android 7.1 increased to 3 percent. Both combine for a total of 20.6 percent compared to last month’s 17.8 percent.

In the month of September, both versions of Android Nougat were up slightly, and had a total share of 15.8 percent. While Android 7.0 rose by 1.9 percent, to 14.2 percent, Android 7.1 saw a smaller 0.4 percent rise to 1.6 percent.

In terms of features, Android Oreo is equipped with a customizable system for managing notifications, which can be grouped by type of application to facilitate access. Another innovation is the picture-in-picture mode, which enables users to participate in a video conference, displayed in a floating window, while surfing the web or accessing other applications. Also new is a feature to limit the power usage of background applications, which will make them less of a drain on battery life. Lastly, an auto-fill function will allow users to automatically fill in text fields when accessing services or making payments.

The new Android will be faster but also more secure. As well as enabling users to locate different devices connected to their accounts, Google Play Protect will regularly scan all applications for potential threats to system security. Google has added more than 60 new emojis that will no doubt be welcomed by power users who were waiting for ideograms for, among others, Santa Claus, a slice of bacon and a unicorn.