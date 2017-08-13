Android O will be the last major update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T, confirms company

The upcoming Android O update will be the last major updates to the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3, confirms company. However, these devices will continue to receive security updates for the ‘foreseeable future’.

Oliver Z, Head of Product at OnePlus mentioned in a blog, “Android O is going to be the last Android version update we’ll release for OP3/3T. We’ll continue to release security patch updates for the foreseeable future, and offer support for individual application updates.”

At the moment, both devices receive updates approximately once a month. The company might also launch a security patch this month for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners, followed Oxygen OS version 4.5.

After the OP3/3T have been updated to Android O, we’ll start moving the Open Beta Program from OP3/3T to OP5,” he added. The official name for Android O will be officially announced on August 21.