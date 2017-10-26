Android 8.0 Oreo update to roll out to Samsung smartphones in early 2018

Google launched Android Oreo in August and the update was available quickly to Nexus and Pixel devices. However, other companies are still working on pushing the update as soon as possible to its devices.

Samsung, which holds a majority share in the Android market, has stated that it is working on its Android Oreo update and will start rolling it out early next year. According to XDA Developers, the company has already started work on a ‘pilot model’ for Android 8.0 and aims to start rolling out the new OS at the “beginning of 2018.” However, the report does not share the names of the devices which will receive the update. At the moment, we can expect the update being rolled out first to the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and the Galaxy S8 Plus.

In terms of features, Android Oreo is equipped with a customizable system for managing notifications, which can be grouped by type of application to facilitate access. Another innovation is the picture-in-picture mode, which enables users to participate in a video conference, displayed in a floating window, while surfing the web or accessing other applications.

Also new is a feature to limit the power usage of background applications, which will make them less of a drain on battery life. Lastly, a new autofill function will allow users to automatically fill in text fields when accessing services or making payments. The new Android will be faster but also more secure. As well as enabling users to locate different devices connected to their accounts, Google Play Protect will regularly scan all applications for potential threats to system security.