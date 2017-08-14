Amazon Great Indian Sale: Up to 60% off on earphones, portable speakers and wireless headphones

Amazon’s sale is back and this time, it is offering great discounts and deals for various headphones and speakers. Here are our best picks:

1. Philips Bass+ SHE4305 Headphones with Mic (Black)

Original Price: Rs 1,299

Sale Price: Rs 699

2. Boat Rockerz 400 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (Carbon Black)

Original Price: Rs 2,990

Sale Price: Rs 1,299

3. JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Blue)

Original Price: Rs 3,490

Sale Price: Rs 1,899

4. Sony SRS-XB10 EXTRA BASS Portable Splash-proof Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth and NFC (Blue)

Original Price: Rs 4,990

Sale Price: Rs 3,295

5. Portronics Sublime III Portable Bluetooth Mobile/Tablet Speaker

Original Price: Rs 2,999

Sale Price: Rs 2,599

6. Soundmagic E10BT Bluetooth Stereo earphones with Mic (Black)

Original Price: Rs 3,499

Sale Price: Rs 2,204

7. Philips BT112 Bluetooth Speakers (Black)

Original Price: Rs 3,999

Sale Price: Rs 2,399

8. F&D IT180X 2.0 TV Soundbar (Black)

Original Price: Rs 9,990

Sale Price: Rs 6,019

9. Ultimate Ears Roll 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Atmosphere)

Original Price: Rs 8,495

Sale Price: Rs 5,270

10. Skullcandy Jib Wireless In-Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)

Original Price: Rs 2,999

Sale Price: Rs Rs 2,299