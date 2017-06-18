Alcatel eyes $10 mn revenue from tablet PC segment

Smartphone maker Alcatel aims to garner USD 10 million revenue from its portfolio of tablet PCs, a segment where it hopes to corner 10 per cent market share by the end of this year.

The company has recently launched three new tablet PCs, the latest one being the 'A3 10'. These will compete against products from the stables of Datawind, Samsung and Micromax, among others.

"Tablet is a fairly new category for us. While we had products in the international market, we have just started expanding into the Indian market. We hope to exit 2017 with 10 per cent market share," Praveen Valecha, Regional Director at Alcatel India told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)