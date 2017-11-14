Airtel offers 300GB data for 360 days: Here are all the details

Telecom operator Airtel has launched a new combo pack for customers at a price of Rs 3999. Under this recharge pack, Airtel offers 300 GB of data with unlimited local and STD calls for a validity of 360 days. Additionally, customers can also send 100 SMSes per day.

Apart from the above mentioned combo pack, Airtel has also introduced another recharge pack for Rs 1,999 for 180 days. Under this pack, Airtel offers 125GB of mobile data along with unlimited local and STD calls with 100 SMSes per day.

Under a recharge plan at Rs 999, Airtel offers 60GB worth of data for a validity period of 90 days. The plan offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 100 SMSes per day as well.

On the other hand, Airtel’s postpaid plans under the Infinity plan range from Rs 399-999. In these plans (except Rs 399 plan) Airtel offers unlimited voice calls, including outgoing calls during national roaming. The Rs 399 plan offers free local and STD calls but the applicable national roaming call charges are applicable.

In the Rs 399 plan, the company offers 10GB of data – applicable on all network modes - 4G, 3G and 2G. For the Rs 499, Rs 649, Rs 799 and Rs 999 infinity plan, the company is offering 20GB, 30GB, 40GB and 50GB data, respectively. All the above plans have data rollover benefit.