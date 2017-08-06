Airtel introduces Rs 399 recharge plan; offers 84GB data for 84 days, unlimited voice calling

Airtel has introduced a new plan for its prepaid users that will provide 1GB of 3G/4G data per day for a span of 84 days at a price of Rs 399. However, the offer is valid for 4G handsets with 4G SIMs. Additionally, prepaid users can also avail free unlimited voice calling across the country.

The company also introduced another plan, priced at Rs 244, wherein the company offers unlimited voice calling along with 1GB 3G/4G data per day for 70 days.

Airtel also plans to roll out VoLTE service, that enables phone calls using 4G technology, across India by end of the current financial year, a top official of the company recently said.

The total customer base of Airtel in India increased by 9.7 per cent to over 28 crore but its average revenue per user (ARPU) declined by 21.1 per cent to Rs 154 from Rs 196 on YoY basis. "The reason that is important is as you come out of this war that is currently on, we believe that this market will consolidate behind three players plus the government player, may be four, but perhaps three. We believe our objective is to consolidate and grow our market share," Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said.